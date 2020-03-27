ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,500

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.88% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,385.88 ($44.54).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,185.50 ($15.59) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,643.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,939.27.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nick Beighton bought 1,629 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.