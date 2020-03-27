Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) to “Sector Performer”

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.29). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB started coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 203.80 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 281.94. Boohoo Group has a one year low of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 250.60 ($3.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 million and a P/E ratio of 47.40.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

