Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON BOOT opened at GBX 186 ($2.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Henry Boot has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 351 ($4.62). The company has a market cap of $247.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 292.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 282.28.

In other Henry Boot news, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.33), for a total value of £4,480.98 ($5,894.48).

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

