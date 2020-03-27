Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 321.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 635,683 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 359,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 13.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

