Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,905 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Autoliv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Autoliv by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALV. UBS Group downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALV opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. Autoliv Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

