Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,918 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Ensign Group worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 53.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen purchased 15,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 5,250 shares worth $255,949. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

