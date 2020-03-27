Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,351 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Majestic Silver worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,193,000 after purchasing an additional 498,837 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 680,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $19,628,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $7.24 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.67.

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.