Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,932 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer purchased 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,226.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $194,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $11.51 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $469.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 70.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

