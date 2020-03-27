Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,236 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PK opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.13%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

