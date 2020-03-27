Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,082 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $135,243.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 30,000 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,092 shares in the company, valued at $247,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,192 shares of company stock worth $2,199,919. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO opened at $34.99 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZAYO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Zayo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

