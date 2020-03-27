Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Macy’s worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in M. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.39%.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

