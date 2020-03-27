Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,465 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 117,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

HVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE:HVT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.18. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

