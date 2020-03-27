Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,085 Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of TTEC worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TTEC by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TTEC by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TTEC by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

