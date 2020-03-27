Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 235.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 68.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $50.00 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

