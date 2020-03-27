Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,541 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

NYSE:WGO opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.47. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

