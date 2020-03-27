Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in News by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in News by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in News by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,705 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. News Corp has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

