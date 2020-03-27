4,189 Shares in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ING. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep NV has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ING shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ING Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

