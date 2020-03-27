Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Golar LNG worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,468,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after buying an additional 507,003 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNG. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

GLNG opened at $8.05 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.