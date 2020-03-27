Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Middleby worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Middleby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 340,141 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Middleby by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 344,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Middleby by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 141,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,953.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

