Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The India Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 85,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in The India Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 48,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The India Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

