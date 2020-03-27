Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

