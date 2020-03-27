Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 14,059 Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Digital Ally worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Digital Ally in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.47. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

