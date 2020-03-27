Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 632 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

