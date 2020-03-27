Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,478 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE:PRLB opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $119.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.