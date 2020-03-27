Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTC. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vitec Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Wednesday.

LON:VTC opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 852.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,073.90. Vitec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 698 ($9.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.10.

In related news, insider Martin Green bought 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 853 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of £9,997.16 ($13,150.70).

Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

