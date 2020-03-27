Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) PT Lowered to GBX 750

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UDG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 858 ($11.29).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

LON:UDG opened at GBX 588.50 ($7.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 689.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 756.60.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.