Berenberg Bank Lowers Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 625

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TATE. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 739.29 ($9.72).

TATE stock opened at GBX 607.20 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 704.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.33. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.39.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

