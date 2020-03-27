Berenberg Bank Lowers Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 260

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 242 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 329.67 ($4.34).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 231.60 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 281.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 309.26. The company has a market capitalization of $983.96 million and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

