Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.15) on Wednesday. Springfield Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.95 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.26. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 5.28 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Springfield Properties will post 1589.9999777 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £362,500 ($476,848.20).

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.