Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce sales of $34.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $35.00 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $26.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $118.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.00 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $145.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $32,987.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 232 shares in the company, valued at $62,220.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $353,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $3,493,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1,089.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $7,674,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $220.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $181.21 and a 1-year high of $271.46. The company has a market capitalization of $943.10 million, a P/E ratio of 196.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

