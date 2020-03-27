DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Trading 9.5% Higher

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.21 and last traded at $127.83, 87,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,717,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $4,075,196. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,399,000.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

