Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Trading Up 9.9%

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.38, 25,271 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,168,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Capital One Financial began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

