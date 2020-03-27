resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Trading 2.9% Higher

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08, 4,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 847,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of resTORbio by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of resTORbio by 8,107.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 608,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of resTORbio during the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of resTORbio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

resTORbio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TORC)

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

