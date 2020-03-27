Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $36.30, approximately 19,490 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,076,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

BRKR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.