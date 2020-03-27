DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Trading 10.8% Higher

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares traded up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.43, 488,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,503,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $981.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

