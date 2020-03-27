Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Grows By 581.8%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 581.8% from the February 27th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 million. Kamada had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at $4,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 107,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kamada by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kamada by 3,140.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

