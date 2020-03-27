Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 595.5% in March

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 595.5% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MCA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 533,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 119,532 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 161,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

