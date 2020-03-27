Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Up 595.5% in March

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 595.5% from the February 27th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MCA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.
About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
