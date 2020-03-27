Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 598.9% in March

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 598.9% from the February 27th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.38. Polar Power has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

