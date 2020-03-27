Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 27th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:QBAK opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Qualstar has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Qualstar (NASDAQ:QBAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Qualstar had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Qualstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

