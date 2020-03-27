Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 693.9% from the February 27th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd
Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.