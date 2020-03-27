Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a growth of 693.9% from the February 27th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 194,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $2,673,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

