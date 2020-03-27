CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 1,226.4% from the February 27th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 394.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.