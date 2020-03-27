Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 27th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZWI opened at $6.98 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

