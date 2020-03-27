Short Interest in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Rises By 746.8%

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, an increase of 746.8% from the February 27th total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, insider Gerald L. Seizert sold 18,249 shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $285,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,535,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 194,939 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 515.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AVK opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.