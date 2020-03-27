Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) Grows By 1,933.3%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 1,933.3% from the February 27th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $21.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

