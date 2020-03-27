Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the February 27th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

ENX stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

