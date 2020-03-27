Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Expands By 664.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 664.3% from the February 27th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 792,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 585.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 285,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter.

PHIO opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.96.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

