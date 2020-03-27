Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a growth of 1,280.7% from the February 27th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

JPC opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.