PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a growth of 1,608.0% from the February 27th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2,291.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

