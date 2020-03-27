Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Up 680.0% in March

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 680.0% from the February 27th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PXS stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

