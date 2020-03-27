Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Grows By 790.9%

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 790.9% from the February 27th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:MTT opened at $18.29 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

