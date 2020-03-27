Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Grows By 790.9%

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 790.9% from the February 27th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:MTT opened at $18.29 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.
About Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.